The Memorial Tournament 2025: Scottie Scheffler runs away with another tournament amid dominant stretch

Scottie Scheffler is in the midst of another incredible run.

Scheffler, after winning twice last month on the PGA Tour, ran away with the Memorial Tournament on Sunday afternoon. That marked his third win in four starts, and only further separated him from the rest of the golf world.

Scheffler posted a final-round 70 at Muirfield Village in Ohio, which was enough to propel him to the four-shot win at Jack’s Place. That gave him his third win of the season, and the 16th of his Tour career. Only Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have reached 16 wins quicker in their careers than Scheffler has. This was also Scheffler's third successful title defense on Tour in his career.

The top-ranked golfer in the world jumped into the lead on Saturday after he carded four birdies in a five-hole span. While there were five golfers within five shots of the lead to start the day, including Ben Griffin who was just one back, nobody was able to make a legitimate move on Scheffler.

Scheffler made the turn on Sunday at 1-under, and then he offset a bogey at the 10th with a birdie on the very next hole. Meanwhile, just about everyone else was dropping back. Griffin made back-to-back birdies early on his back nine to fall four back, and Nick Taylor went three over in a five-hole stretch after making the turn himself. By the time Scheffler stepped up to the tee at No. 15, his lead had ballooned to four.

The lead, despite an eagle from Griffin that briefly brought him back, held easily for Scheffler. He made three straight pars to close out his win without any issue and post his third 70 of the week. Scheffler now joins Woods as the only golfers in history to win in back-to-back seasons at the Memorial Tournament.

Griffin, who made a double bogey after his eagle-birdie push, finished alone in second at 6-under for the week. Sepp Straka came in third at 5-under, and Taylor was a shot back at 4-under.

Scheffler’s first win of the season came at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he got to 31-under and won by eight. He then came out two weeks later and held on to win the PGA Championship, which gave him his third career major championship.

While he failed to win a trophy last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler still finished T4. That marked his eighth top-10 finish and sixth in a row.

Scheffler is not in the field at the RBC Canadian Open next week, so his next appearance will be at the U.S. Open in two weeks at Oakmont. Scheffler has never won that major championship, though he’s finished inside the top five in two of the last three outings. Scheffler, though, is sure to be the clear favorite.

And with the way he’s playing lately, it’s going to be difficult for anyone in the field to keep up with him.

