Mavs ownership 'needs to fire Nico Harrison today' | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor makes a call action as Mavericks fans grapple with bewilderment and frustration in the post-Luka Dončić era. Kyrie Irving's season-ending ACL injury has hit Mavericks nation hard, and O'Connor believes there's no better time for a significant pivot in strategy. You see, Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks owner, has a chance here — an opportunity even — to admit his and general manager Nico Harrison's mistakes. "Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks owner, needs to fire Nico Harrison today," O'Connor said Tuesday in reaction to the Irving injury.

The downfall traces back to the Dončić trade, and it's making Dallas look like this season's dark reality show of professional basketball. O'Connor goes as far as to compare it to the Red Sox's infamous Curse of the Bambino, questioning if Luka's trade will haunt the Mavs in the same way as their championship hopes vanish.

Time to face the music in Dallas' season from hell

O'Connor doesn't mince words — fans have every right to feel like they're sitting at the edge of hell this season. When they traded Luka less than a year after reaching the NBA Finals, no one expected this level of failure. Poor results, injuries, and questionable management decisions paint a bleak picture for the Mavericks. Not to mention the optics raising ticket prices for a grieving fan base in a diminishing season.

With Kyrie’s increased minutes and injury history, the situation screams poor management. Under Harrison, the Mavs didn't just mismanage assets, they pushed their players to the brink. “They need to shut down AD for the remainder of the season," O’Connor said, urging Dallas to improve its draft standing. Parting with Harrison is more than about pulling the plug on this season; it’s about cleaning the slate and stopping the downward spiral before it's too late.

What lies beyond cleaning house?

When a ship is battered beyond repair, you don’t keep sailing mindlessly. O'Connor proposes that Dumont should reconfigure the front office and hire a new crew that can bring fresh ideas and energy.

There's an urgent need for the Mavs to rethink their roster strategy — especially with Kyrie’s $44 million player option for next season and Davis’ strained presence.

The time is now for a course correction. One that might finally breach the dark clouds lingering over Dallas and reignite the flames of hope among fans who once shouted from the rooftops during the Finals. So, Mavs nation, the question is yours to ponder: Is it time to fire Nico Harrison?

