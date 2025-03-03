Mavericks raise ticket prices after Luka Dončić trade, citing 'ongoing investments in the team'

One month after the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round draft pick, the team notified season ticket holders on Monday that the price for renewals is going up for next season.

The "ticket pricing adjustments," as the Mavericks termed the price hike, will result in an average overall price increase of 8.61%, WFAA reported.

"The Dallas Mavericks remain fully dedicated to delivering the best live game experience in the NBA," the team said in a statement (<a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://frontofficesports.com/mavericks-raising-season-ticket-prices-after-luka-trade/">via Front Office Sports</a>). "As part of that commitment, ticket pricing adjustments for the 2025-2026 season will reflect ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement."

30 days ago, the Dallas Mavericks traded away their home grown superstar, called him fat, and laughed in the fans faces about it.



Today, they decided to almost DOUBLE the price of my season tickets from the past couple of years.



The new ownership is disgustingly out of touch. — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) March 3, 2025

Citing "months of analytics and research" that preceded the Dončić trade, the adjusted ticket prices are intended to represent seat value better, especially in high-demand sections closest to the court, and upgrade the fan experience with member benefits and in-game entertainment.

Additionally, the pricing adjustments were based on looking at the price that tickets are getting on secondary markets. Full-season ticket holders will save 15% to 23% compared to those prices, according to the Mavericks. Mini-season ticket holders will see a savings of 11% to 20%.

The team went on to say that renewals would see a "major financial advantage" with "marquee matchups" such as a game versus the Lakers, according to FOS.

The Mavericks reportedly offered refunds to fans who canceled season tickets after Dončić was traded, telling ticket holders that "no determination has been made about season ticket pricing for the 2025-26 season." However, that contradicts the team's assertion that months of research went into adjusting ticket prices.

As could be expected from a Mavericks fan base that staged protests outside American Airlines Center and spray-painted messages directed at general manager Nico Harrison on the pavement, season ticket holders were not happy about the increase.

I have a 10 game mini-plan for szn tickets with the Mavs. Finishing out 3rd season doing so. Just saw that my renewal price for next season is going up 12.5%.



The audacity of this ownership group to come in & destroy the soul of the fanbase and then price gouge it is disgusting — mike sanders (@MikeRedacted) March 3, 2025

"The audacity of this ownership group to come in & destroy the soul of the fanbase and then price gouge it is disgusting," a fan whose package was increased by 12.5% wrote on social media.

"Never seen a more self inflicted PR disaster than this entire situation," another posted.

The "investments in the team and fan engagement" particularly irked several fans.

You know what would really increase fan engagement? Having a top 4 player in the world on the team. https://t.co/H2vhnKcfJh — Chad Andrus (@chadandrus) March 3, 2025

"You know what would really increase fan engagement?" one wrote. "Having a top 4 player in the world on the team."

"Hmmm...I wonder what could help Mavs fan engagement...real puzzle there," another posted.

"What a hilarious statement considering the current state of the team that would otherwise just be a mundane line," said one more social media post.

Several fans also lamented not canceling the auto-renewal of their season tickets before the notice of a price increase went out.

If, like me, you thought renewing your season tickets every year for the next decade was a no-brainer because Luka would be here, you might want to check if your Mavs account is set to auto-renew!



I’m gonna go take care of this now https://t.co/qGA60c4tkR pic.twitter.com/K8pkuO5x4n — Two Fans Pontificating (@TwoFansPontify) March 3, 2025

"You might want to check if your Mavs account is set to auto-renew," one ticket holder warned.

The season ticket increase is the second in two years, since the Mavericks were sold by Mark Cuban to Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont. Last year, many tickets went up by over 10%.