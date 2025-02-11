Mavericks lose Daniel Gafford to knee injury early vs. Kings in latest blow since Luka Dončić trade

The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with yet another injury.

Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford had to be helped off the court on Monday night in their game against the Sacramento Kings after his right knee buckled while he tried to set a screen. Gafford crashed down to the court at the American Airlines Arena and immediately reached for his knee, clearly in a lot of pain.

Gafford was eventually helped off the floor, and didn’t put any weight on his leg as he did so. The team ruled him out with a knee sprain before halftime.

BREAKING: Daniel Gafford went down with an apparent knee injury after the play.



If he is out for some time, Dallas will be without their star center trio of Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II & Daniel Gafford.



Get well soon, Gafford! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MHPGpermu0 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) February 11, 2025

Tough sight for Mavs, Gafford being helped off the court, can’t put weight on his leg.



Gafford’s right leg buckled as he went to set a screen. He grabbed his right knee in obvious pain. pic.twitter.com/4nVar4Z6bn — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 11, 2025

While further specifics on Gafford’s injury are not yet known, it marks the latest that the team is dealing with at the position. The Mavericks’ other three big men — Anthony Davis, Derek Lively and Dwight Powell — are all out with respective injuries, too.

Davis went down with an adductor injury in his debut with the team on Saturday after the stunning blockbuster trade that landed him in Dallas in exchange for star Luka Dončić ahead of the deadline. He is expected to miss multiple weeks recovering. Lively is dealing with an ankle injury, and Powell is out with a hip injury.

Gafford, who is in his second season with the Mavericks, entered Monday’s game averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest. The 26-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $40 million deal he first signed with the Washington Wizards.

The Mavericks entered Monday’s game coming off back-to-back wins, which pushed them to 28-25 on the season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.