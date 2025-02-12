Mavericks GM Nico Harrison hears 'Fire Nico' chants from fans at SMU game

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is not safe from hearing it from fans even when scouting college games, it appears.

Harrison was in attendance for Tuesday night's men's game between SMU and Pitt seated behind the benches. It didn't take long for him to get noticed and to be serenaded with "Fire Nico" chants from the Mustangs' student section.

SMU students begin the “Fire Nico” chants at Moody Coliseum with Nico Harrison in attendance. pic.twitter.com/eOMAY7GfxV — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) February 12, 2025

Even young fans who disapproved of last week's Luka Dončić trade to the Los Angeles Lakers voiced their displeasure.

The next generation is joining the “Fire Nico” movement. pic.twitter.com/VdMR96L7PY — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) February 12, 2025

The reaction to the trade from Mavericks fans has been extremely negative. Fans initially staged a protest outside American Airlines Center around the team's first home game after the blockbuster deal. They called for Harrison to be fired and for the ownership group led by Patrick Dumont and Miriam Adelson to sell the team.

On Monday, calls to fire Harrison made their way inside the arena and onto the video board during the Mavericks' home game against the Sacramento Kings. A fan drew the attention of the video board's producers during a karaoke segment. But instead of singing along, he appeared to mouth the words "Fire Nico."

That fan was later escorted out of the arena by security after NBA Fan Code of Conduct were broken, according to the team.

Unlike at AAC, no fans inside Moody Coliseum appeared to have been ejected for chanting at Harrison.

SMU would roll past Pitt 83-63 for its fifth straight win and improve its record to 20-5 on the season.