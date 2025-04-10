Masters 2025: Why does Aaron Rai wear two gloves?

When you're playing in your first Masters, you need to stay in your comfort zone to start. For Aaron Rai of England, the comfort zone includes a fashion statement rare for the world of golf these days: two gloves. Sure, they make him look like a jewel thief, but they work: Rai spent much of his round atop the Masters leaderboard on Thursday.

Rai, who played his way into the Masters with a victory in the Wyndham Championship last August, has sported two gloves his entire career. The tradition dates back to when he was just a wee lad of eight.

"I just happened to be given these two gloves — the guy who actually makes them sent a pair over — and I got into the habit of wearing them," he said a few years back. "Then, a few weeks down the line, my dad forgot to put the two gloves in the bag so I had to play with one. It was terrible. I couldn't play, I couldn't feel the grip, so I've always stuck with the two gloves ever since."

Rai isn't the only member of his inner circle with game; his companion/caddie showed some impressive skills Wednesday at the Par 3 contest:

Rai and his two gloves ought to be in the mix for the weekend, based on Thursday's round.