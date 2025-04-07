The Masters 2025: Tiger Woods helping to design new 9-hole course, TGR Learning Lab in Augusta

Tiger Woods isn't in the field this week at the Masters , but he's certainly making his presence felt in Augusta.

Woods and the Masters announced on Monday that Woods and his TGR Design firm are working to design a new nine-hole golf course at the Patch — which is the former site of the Augusta Municipal Golf Course in Georgia. Woods’ foundation will open a new TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, too, which will help provide education and more for students in the county. Construction and operations will be funded by Augusta National.

"Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to serve its surrounding community is truly special," Woods said in a statement. "My passion for education and golf dates back a long time, as does my relationship with Augusta National and the city of Augusta. This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and deliver meaningful educational programming and access to fun and affordable golf.

"I'm excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality."

The TGR Learning Lab is expected to open in 2028, while the Patch hopes to open around the Masters next April. Construction at the Patch has already started, and it will include a new driving range, short game facility, clubhouse and more.

Augusta Municipal Golf Course first opened in 1928, and it’s located about five miles south of Augusta National on the newly renamed Jim Dent Way to honor the former PGA Tour pro and 12-time PGA Tour Champions winner. Dent’s son, Jim Dent Jr., had been the head pro at The Patch.

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said Monday that he told Woods about plans to renovate the course when the two were playing together ahead of the 2024 Masters.

"It was clear when I shared the concept that it sort of piqued his interest, and that was sort of the beginning of a conversation, a dialogue that took place between our organizations, and after that a few meetings took place, and the idea just sort of grew from what we were doing to how Tiger and TGR could be involved," Ridley said. "He then sort of moved into discussing the big idea of the TGR Learning Lab, which to me is just very exciting."