Massachusetts city with large Cape Verdean community sets curfew ahead of World Cup match

BOSTON — A Massachusetts city home to one of the nation's largest Cape Verdean communities will impose a nighttime curfew ahead of Cape Verde's World Cup match Friday after police said recent postgame celebrations were marred by shootings, stabbings and other violence, prompting city officials to request National Guard assistance.

Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues announced what he called a “temporary safety curfew” within the Boston suburb at a news conference Wednesday. Cape Verde, an island nation off the west coast of Africa that qualified for the World Cup for the first time this year, is scheduled to face Argentina on Friday in the knockout stage of the tournament.

“The purpose of this curfew is to protect public safety, reduce criminal activity associated with post-game celebrations, and enable police, fire and emergency personnel to effectively maintain order and respond to emergencies,” Rodrigues said.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday in parts of Brockton, where thousands of people have gathered after Cape Verde's World Cup matches, pouring into downtown streets waving flags, dancing and celebrating late into the night. No one will be allowed to enter establishments serving alcohol after 7 p.m., and last call will be at 9:30 p.m.

Brockton is home to one of the nation’s largest Cape Verdean communities. Nearly one in five residents is Cape Verdean, and the community is often referred to as the “11th island” of Cape Verde.

Cape Verde has captured the attention of its diaspora during a historic World Cup run, drawing jubilant crowds in Brockton after matches. City officials have repeatedly said the overwhelming majority of those celebrations have been peaceful.

But police say recent celebrations have also been followed by violence. At least nine people have been injured in shootings that occurred after World Cup matches or as crowds gathered downtown, according to Brockton police. Others were hurt in stabbings.

In recent days, detectives released surveillance photos and video from multiple shootings, including one near Main Street as crowds gathered June 21 and another later that night at a gas station, asking the public to help identify suspects.

Police also said they linked a suspect in another investigation to a shooting that occurred after a World Cup match.

Officials said the curfew exempts first responders and people traveling to or from work or seeking medical care. They said First Amendment activities, including news coverage, would also be respected.

Police Chief Brenda Perez said the department is understaffed and has relied on mutual aid from the Massachusetts State Police, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring police departments during previous celebrations. She said more than 200 officers were deployed during recent World Cup gatherings but declined to discuss operational plans for Friday.

Steve Hooke, director of the Brockton Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the city requested National Guard assistance but declined to discuss operational details or whether the request had been approved.

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