Mary Lou Retton writes about 'long and slow' recovery process in 1st statement since pneumonia bout in ICU

Mary Lou Retton spoke out Monday for the first time since being hospitalized with a form of pneumonia that her daughter described as life-threatening and "very rare."

The Olympic gold medalist released a statement on Instagram thanking her supporters while noting that she's "continuing to slowly recover" after being discharged from a hospital stay on Oct. 23.

"I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," Retton's statement reads. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!

"I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process."

Retton declined to provide details on her condition while promising to share more information "when the time is right."

Her daughter McKenna Kelley announced on Oct. 10 that Retton was "fighting for her life" in the ICU with a "very rare form of pneumonia." She posted a GoFundMe page that she said was dedicated to paying Retton's hospital bills.

Kelley announced on Oct. 19 that Retton experienced a "scary setback" in the ICU days after announcing that she'd made "remarkable" progress. On Oct. 23, Kelley wrote on social media that Retton was "HOME & in recovery mode."

Retton had remained silent throughout the ordeal until her Instagram update on Monday. Nothing further is publicly known about her condition outside of hers and her family's updates.

Retton, 55, won the all-around gold medal in gymnastics at the 1984 Olympics in one of the most celebrated victories in U.S. Olympic history. She was the first American to win all-around gold in Olympic competition. Since Retton's triumph, U.S. women have won five all-round gold medals in Olympic competition.