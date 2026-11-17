NEW YORK — An ax-wielding man breached a security perimeter and destroyed an American military plane while it was parked overnight at an Irish airport, cutting hydraulic lines, smashing cockpit gauges and pouring ball bearings into fuel tanks, U.S. prosecutors said. The man’s supporters attributed the attack to his anger at the United States' involvement in Middle East conflicts.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan charges Daithi O’Corrain, 48, with destruction of U.S. government property in connection with the April incident at Shannon Airport, an international gateway in the west of Ireland that serves as a hub for American troops and military equipment.

O’Corrain isn’t in U.S. custody and his arraignment on the new charge hasn't been scheduled. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Online court records do not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

The plane, a $60 million U.S. Air National Guard C-130 Hercules that had been en route to a military assignment in another country, was rendered inoperable and won't fly again, U.S. prosecutors said. The attack jeopardized critical military operations, the FBI said.

O'Corrain, described by supporters as an independent peace activist, was arrested immediately after the attack by Ireland's police force, An Garda Síochána. He was charged there with causing criminal damage and trespassing. The Limerick Post reported he is from Cork, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Shannon.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald said the indictment sends "a clear and powerful message that attacks on U.S. military assets — and thus our national security — will not be tolerated.”

An online fundraiser organized by people describing themselves as O'Corrain's friends and comrades said he disarmed the C-130 in protest of the U.S.'s war with Iran and support for Israel's war in Gaza — a flashpoint in Ireland, where many people have expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

“An inspiring act of direct action was carried out at Shannon Airport to resist the unwanted presence of the US Military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war & support of Israel’s genocide,” organizer Tracey Ryan wrote.

O’Corrain plotted the attack for months, U.S. prosecutors said. He searched online for information about the construction of the C-130, a quad-engine turboprop mainly used for transporting equipment and personnel, and looked up coordinates for sneaking onto the airport's grounds, prosecutors said.

He subscribed to a cellphone app that provided live flight tracking, including for military aircraft, and ordered capsules of gallium, a chemical that can corrode steel and break down aluminum, the primary material used to build the C-130, prosecutors said.

He even tried to get in touch with someone who had been involved in a prior breach at Shannon Airport, prosecutors said.

“This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism,” James Barnacle, the head of the FBI’s New York office, said in a statement.

O’Corrain attacked on April 11, breaching the airport's perimeter at around 4:40 a.m. and breaking into the C-130 as it was parked on a taxiway by destroying a locking mechanism on the rear crew door, his indictment said.

He used the crew’s hammocks to cover the plane’s windows but left the cockpit windshield exposed, the indictment said. He then barricaded himself inside the aircraft, securing the doors with straps, brackets and screws, and putting ball bearings mixed with epoxy in door tracks to prevent doors from being opened or closed, the indictment said.

O’Corrain laid waste to the plane over the next few hours, pulling, snipping and otherwise disabling its key components, the indictment said. He sliced wire bundles, crimped a liquid oxygen line, punctured air ducts and shattered every gauge in the cockpit, the indictment said.

Had O’Corrain cut the oxygen line instead, he would've risked blowing up the plane, prosecutors said.

Returning to the airport after resting elsewhere, the C-130 crew spotted O’Corrain through the uncovered cockpit at around 9:40 a.m. and alerted security, the indictment said.

Crew members then saw him emerging through a roof hatch and swinging an ax at the plane’s exterior, according to the indictment, which included images taken from a video recording that show a man standing on the roof of the plane. O’Corrain then poured substances and objects into the fuel tanks, including ball bearings, before being arrested.

Shannon Airport, which was used by President Donald Trump and Air Force One during his visit to Ireland in September, has had several security breaches in the last 18 months, including three people who were accused of spray-painting a U.S. military plane and three others who drove to a restricted area where a U.S. military jet was parked.

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