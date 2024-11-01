Magic star Paolo Banchero out indefinitely with torn oblique

Paolo Banchero enjoyed the first 50-point game of his career on Monday. Three days later, it's unclear when the Orlando Magic star will play again.

Banchero has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique and is out indefinitely, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. He will reportedly be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

