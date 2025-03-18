Longtime NBA vet Marcus Morris isn't having it with 76ers exec Daryl Morey: 'I just don't trust him'

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

On "The Kevin O'Connor Show," longtime NBA veteran Marcus Morris was highly critical of 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, ripping the executive's approach to the game and team management style.

"I don't trust Daryl Morey," Morris said. "I just don't trust him. I think he's thinking too far ahead of the way basketball needs to be played."

Morris expressed concerns about Morey's heavy reliance on numbers and AI, emphasizing the importance of team chemistry and the human aspect of basketball. He critiqued Morey's tendency to prioritize analytics over the intangible aspects that contribute to a team's success.

"Does he even understand the dynamic of being in Philadelphia?" Morris asked "What guys you need to play in Philadelphia? Like, understand how the team needs to jell first.

"What does AI do? Like, I understand the effects it can have on other spots … but telling you what guys you should choose or which guy fits what you're trying to do?"

According to Morris, Morey's strategy of frequently changing players and trying to innovate the game may overlook the significance of stability and cohesion within a team. Despite Morey's successful track record with the Houston Rockets, Morris believes his methods may not necessarily translate well to the Philadelphia 76ers due to differing team dynamics and player requirements.

"It’s kind of like he’s trying to outsmart the game too much," Morris said

Ultimately, Morris questioned whether Morey's analytical approach could potentially undermine the team's chemistry and overall performance on the court.

With the 76ers sitting at 23-45, good for 13th in the Eastern Conference, and Paul George joining Joel Embiid in being out for the season, things are a long way from getting better in Philadelphia.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.