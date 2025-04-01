Lionel Messi gets feisty, Joe Pompliano breaks down the numbers behind MLS & who will replace Leon in CWC?

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to another busy and entertaining MLS weekend. The boys break down Atlanta United’s comeback win against NYCFC as well as Lionel Messi baiting a young defender into a foul in Inter Miami’s win over Philadelphia. They also react to the news of Sporting KC parting ways with long-time head coach and technical director, Peter Vermes.

Christian and Alexis then welcome on Yahoo Finance contributor, Joe Pompliano, who breaks down the finances behind the growth of MLS since the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Later, Christian and Alexis react to news around the world in another edition of Rápido Reactions including Josh Sargent's run at Norwich, Kylan Mbappe's non-free kick goal & who the last Club World Cup participant will be.

(7:00) - Atlanta United def. NYCFC 4-3

(16:00) - Messi scores game-winner in Miami’s win

(22:30) - Sporting KC fire Peter Vermes

(28:50) - BOS Nation change name to Boston Legacy

(34:45) - Joe Pompliano chats MLS’ recent growth

(1:02:00) - Rápido Reactions: Josh Sargent, Kylian Mbappe & more

