LeBron James greeted with rousing ovation from Cavaliers fans while sitting courtside for Celtics game

It's been six seasons since LeBron James last suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cavs fans haven't forgotten.

With his Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from the playoffs, James showed up courtside in Cleveland alongside his wife Savannah and agent Rich Paul for Monday's Game 4 between the Cavaliers and Celtics. Boston won, 109-102.

During an early break in the action, the Cavaliers greeted James with a tribute on the video board. The Cavs' public address announcer then introduced him as if he'd never left. Fans responded with a rousing ovation as if he was still a member of the team.

LeBron receives a standing ovation from Cavs fans 🙌



King returns to Cleveland 👑 pic.twitter.com/1651a3E6MF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2024

Fans throughout the arena stood up to celebrate the hometown hero who played two stints with the Cavaliers and delivered the franchise its first and only championship in 2016.

#Cavs fans go crazy for LeBron James, who is in the house for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/C38LbULn1Q — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 13, 2024

James soaked it all in and responded to the love by blowing kisses back to the crowd.

Where will James land this offseason?

So is there potential for a third stint for James in Cleveland? Monday's love-fest at Game 4 will fuel speculation as James approaches the offseason with an option to opt out of his Lakers contract. James maintains a home near his hometown in Akron and hadn't attended a Cavaliers game since leaving the team for a second time in 2018.

Where James lands — whether it's remaining with the Lakers or moving elsewhere — is one of the most anticipated decisions of the upcoming offseason. Cleveland fans would certainly welcome him back with open arms. As evidenced by their appearance in the second round of the playoffs, the Cavaliers have a competitive roster that James could elevate.

Adding to the offseason intrigue is the status of James' son Bronny James, who's at the NBA draft combine in Chicago and was medically cleared Monday to play in the NBA after experiencing cardiac arrest at USC last summer.

12 in a row for Bronny James during the 3-point star drill. 19/25 officially. 2nd highest score in the combine behind Alex Karaban. pic.twitter.com/Koz7FepRU3 — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) May 14, 2024

Bronny's expected to remain in the draft, and would be targeted by teams hoping to lure James this offseason. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was watching him in Chicago Monday afternoon.

James, meanwhile, has remained mum about his plans other than statements shooting down media speculation and announcing that he hasn't made a decision.

well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2024

Until he makes that decision, fans across the league — including those in Los Angeles and Cleveland — will be left to wait and hope.