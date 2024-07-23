LeBron carries Team USA, Eastern Conference reset & another Bulls rebuild | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from The Ringer to focus on the Eastern Conference.

But first, the guys dig into Team USA, who seem like they’re being carried by 39-year old LeBron James at the moment. Vinnie wonders if LeBron is still the best American basketball player, while Jason wonders if LeBron putting in all of this effort in the Olympics will lead to him taking time off from the Lakers regular season.

Russell Westbrook is no longer with the Clippers after being traded to the Jazz, but it looks like he’ll soon be joining the Denver Nuggets. They talk about the fit and what type of player Westbrook is at this point of his career.

As a way to reset the conversation, the guys try to answer questions about some of the most important teams in the Eastern Conference. Will the Celtics repeat? Will Tatum and Brown eventually grow to hate each other? When was the last time Joel Embiid looked like he was having fun? Did we write off the Bucks too soon? Do the Heat need to rebuild, and is Pat Riley the right man to lead them through it?

Finally, Vinnie and Jason get into the Chicago Bulls. They talk about where the Bulls and Zach LaVine are right now, if a trade needs to happen before the season starts, and if Lonzo Ball will ever make it back to an NBA court following his knee injury.

