LaVar Ball looks like his usual self in first video since foot amputation

It appears a foot amputation hasn't changed LaVar Ball.

The father of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball was acting like his usual self in what appears to be his first video appearance since having his foot amputated due to a serious medical issue.

The video was posted by the TikTok user Primby, and shows Ball say "Everyone heard what happened and y'all can take my foot, but you know what you can't take? That Primby account." He finishes the video by singing along to LiAngelo's recent hit single "Tweaker."

The whole thing feels very LaVar Ball.

Details around the issue that led to Ball's amputation remain scarce, though TMZ reports he is doing well and is in good spirits. One picture of him after the procedure shows him all smiles with his right leg bandaged up,

Lavar Ball reportedly had his foot amputated after suffering a serious medical issue. 💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bNKjinigv2 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 19, 2025

LaMelo, Ball's youngest son, also posted a picture with his father on a scooter to support his leg.

LaMelo's IG Story with LaVar Ball: "I love u pops" pic.twitter.com/QAXXilNnRa — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 20, 2025

Ball has been famous, or infamous, for nearly a decade now. He rose to notoriety as his eldest son Lonzo reached the NBA, and quickly became known for a series of outrageous statements, such as claiming he could have beaten Michael Jordan in 1-on-1.

That behavior didn't diminished as LiAngelo and LaMelo pushed for their own NBA careers, the latter doing so successfully. Some bold business decisions have followed, such as his attempt at creating a basketball league that happened to include his two younger sons, a family reality show on Facebook and his would-be shoe empire at Big Baller Brand.