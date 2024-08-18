Las Vegas Raiders name Gardner Minshew as starting quarterback over Aidan O'Connell

Minshew Mania is back for 2024, with the Las Vegas Raiders naming Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday that Minshew won the starting job over second-year QB Aidan O'Connell.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced that Gardner Minshew will be the team's starting QB. pic.twitter.com/Ds8DtjS9NX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 18, 2024

Minshew signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March. The 28-year-old quarterback started one of two preseason games for the Raiders, throwing for 117 yards and a touchdown in the 24-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, the mustachioed play-caller has earned the QB1 slot.

Minshew rose to prominence in 2019, where he started 12 games during his rookie year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 21 touchdowns that season, breaking a rookie franchise record. Minshew played in Jacksonville for two seasons, before spending two with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minshew spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 13 games and playing in 17. He threw for a career-high 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 62.2% completion percentage; however, he was also sacked 34 times and threw nine interceptions.

O'Connell, meanwhile, will return to being the Raiders' backup. The 25-year-old quarterback started last season as QB2, but took over partway through the year after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. He started 10 games in total during that rookie season.