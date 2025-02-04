Kultida Woods, mother of Tiger Woods, dies at 78

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that his mother Kultida Woods had died. She was 78.
Woods said in a post to social media that his mom died early Tuesday. He said she “was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been so possible.”
