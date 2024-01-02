Knicks-Raptors trade reaction + NBA New Year's resolutions | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks through the trade that happened over the holiday weekend and sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks as the centerpiece of a trade meant to solidify the Knicks as a title contender. Vinnie knows Tom Thibodeau, and he says Anunoby is a perfect player for Thibs' system.

After talking about the trade, and maybe a little bit about the College Football Playoff and the end of the Cowboys-Lions NFL game, Vinnie gets some help from Producer John in handing out New Year’s resolutions to some of the most interesting teams in the NBA this season.

What should the Pistons be looking for after a disastrous 2023 season? How can the Lakers be bad on offense when they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis? Is there finally reason for optimism in Chicago? Can the Nuggets repeat? Is it time to believe in the Clippers? Is it too much for the Mavericks to depend on a 19-year old rookie to be the backbone of their defense?

We go through all of these questions and attempt to answer them in a fun episode that bounces around the NBA.

