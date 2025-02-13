Kings bring in Markelle Fultz as new PG after De'Aaron Fox trade

The Sacramento Kings had a De'Aaron Fox-sized hole on their depth chart. Their solution: Markelle Fultz.

The former No. 1 overall pick has agreed to a deal in Sacramento, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The terms of the contract have not been reported yet.

After five years with the Orlando Magic, Fultz did not sign with a team entering the 2024-25 season. Charania reports he was rehabbing from an injury during the offseason and received interest from multiple teams over the past few months. Now healthy, he will join a Kings team so desperate for point guard help it has been playing Malik Monk at the position since the Fox trade.

It's unclear if Fultz will be handed starting duties at some point. He had a career year in 2022-23 with 14.0 points and 5.7 assists per game while starting for the Magic, but injuries limited him to 43 games last season, with down numbers across the board.

The Kings dealt Fox to the San Antonio Spurs last week, at his request, and received back Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko and a plethora of draft picks. Their record was 28-26 entering Wednesday, good for ninth place in the Western Conference.