Kilmar Abrego Garcia transferred to Pennsylvania detention facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported from the United States to his native El Salvador and whose case became a flashpoint over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, has been moved from a Virginia detention center to a facility in Pennsylvania.

Court records show Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified Abrego Garcia's lawyers Friday that he was transferred to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Phillipsburg. It said the location would make it easier for them to access him.

However his attorneys raised concerns about conditions at Moshannon, saying there have been recent reports of “assaults, inadequate medical care, and insufficient food,” according to a federal court filing.

The Trump administration has claimed that Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang, an allegation that he denies and for which he was not charged.

The administration returned Abrego Garcia to the U.S. in June, but only to face human smuggling charges. His lawyers have called the case preposterous and vindictive.

