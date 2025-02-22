KFC's move to Texas ignites a fast food turf war, but it's not the only chain with an identity crisis. Here's what it says about American food culture.

In a move that's ruffling more than just feathers, KFC's parent company, Yum Brands — also the owner of Taco Bell and Pizza Hut — announced it would be relocating KFC's corporate headquarters from Kentucky to Texas, leaving behind a state that had long claimed the fried chicken chain as its own.

The decision struck a nerve with Kentuckians, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who framed the move as not just a corporate relocation, but a blow to Kentucky’s cultural heritage.

"I am disappointed by this decision and believe the company's founder would be, too," Beshear said in a statement to the Associated Press. "This company's name starts with Kentucky, and it has marketed our state's heritage and culture in the sale of its product."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, was thrilled, even joking on X that the company should change its name to "Texas Fried Chicken."

Political jabs aside, experts say the reaction to KFC’s move signals something deeper. From New Yorkers and Chicagoans battling over pizza supremacy to the never-ending feud over which Southern state really makes the best barbecue, food isn’t just food — it’s a reflection of state pride.

"These [state] rivalries transcend mere food preferences," Ryan Elam, CEO of LocalEyes, a marketing agency that's worked with major brands such as Coca-Cola and Whole Foods, told Yahoo News. "They embody historical, social and regional distinctions that residents hold dear. Engaging in these debates allows individuals to express their cultural heritage and fosters a sense of belonging and community."

So when one of the world’s most recognizable chains suddenly uproots its headquarters, it’s bound to ignite a turf war.

As Elam puts it, “food serves as a profound conduit for emotional connection, memory and identity.” And when it comes to fast food, these brands don’t just sell meals — they play a “pivotal role in both reflecting and shaping regional and national identities.”

When a brand leaves its ‘home’

KFC's story began in 1930 at a roadside motel in Corbin, Ky., where Harland Sanders, now known as Colonel Sanders, started selling his signature fried chicken to travelers. The first official franchise opened in 1952 near Salt Lake City, but the brand had already become synonymous with Kentucky itself — so much so that when Sanders died in 1980, the state reportedly flew its flags at half-staff in his honor.

In 1991, the company rebranded as KFC, partly to distance itself from the word "fried" as health-conscious eating trends gained traction. Today, the chain has over 30,000 restaurants across 150 countries, but its Kentucky roots have remained central to its identity.

KFC isn’t the first brand to complicate the relationship between a restaurant and its supposed home base.

Texas Roadhouse, for instance, boasts a Texas theme but is ironically headquartered in Louisville, Ky., and was founded in Indiana. Dairy Queen, a Texas favorite, actually originated in Illinois, while White Castle, despite being founded in Kansas, has developed a unique history in Ohio, where it's currently headquartered.

Michael Della Penna, chief strategy officer at InMarket, explained to Yahoo News that fast food brands are deeply woven into people's memories and emotions. While a chain's headquarters might move, what truly anchors it to a region is the connection consumers build with it over time.

“Food holds different emotions for everyone, whether it’s reminiscing about car rides home from school with your parents and stopping at a local fast food chain, or remembering your favorite local dish that your grandma used to make and seeing it on the menu,” Penna explained.

Whose turf is it, anyway?

Beshear isn't the only Kentuckian disappointed by KFC's departure.

“Kentucky’s right there in the name, and we’re proud of that,” Lexington native Zack Lester told Yahoo News. “It sends a message that the bottom line is far more important than the Kentuckians who got them where they are today.”

Fellow Lexington resident Freddie Hostler II echoed that sentiment, calling KFC “the most identifiable figure worldwide from a national standpoint, and a significant marker for the state of Kentucky.”

For some, KFC’s link to Kentucky isn’t just about branding, but part of their global identity — and the name still carries weight. Eastern Kentucky native Murray Garvin told Yahoo News, “On a recent trip to Africa, locals in Africa identified KFC as soon as I mentioned I’m from Kentucky.”

As KFC embraces its new Texas home, Elam questions whether or not an identity shift is imminent.

“While the move aims to streamline operations and foster collaboration within Yum Brands, it raises questions about the brand’s connection to its origin,” he said, noting that the transition could potentially “dilute the brand’s historical ties to Kentucky, potentially impacting consumer perception and loyalty.”

For lifelong Kentuckian Linda Dawahare, who recalled fond memories of visiting the original restaurant in Corbin as a child, it almost feels like losing a member of the family.

“I’m not happy with it. It’s just not going to be the same,” she told Yahoo News. “KFC is a Kentucky staple, and it should stay in Kentucky.”