Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks agree to new 6-year, $116 million contract

Second baseman Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him signed through 2030 at a total value of $116 million, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports. The deal includes an $11.5 million player option for 2031.

Marte, 31, was already signed through 2028 on a five-year, $76 million contract he signed in 2022. The new overall six-year deal, including a three-year extension, begins this year and replaces that original agreement.

Last season, Marte finished third in National League MVP voting after batting .292 with a .932 OPS, 36 home runs, 23 doubles and 95 RBI in 583 plate appearances.