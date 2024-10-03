KAT traded to Knicks, Draymond isn't worried & WNBA Playoffs | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports WNBA/college basketball/NBA analyst Isis "Ice" Young.

The two of them kick off the show by reacting to the big news of the week, that the New York Knicks are sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns. Ice thinks this move helps both teams but Vinnie is skeptical.

After remembering the recently departed Dikembe Mutombo, and his legacy both on and off the court, Vince and Ice respond to Draymond Green's comments from media day when he was told that Warriors fans are "worried" about him.

After the break, Vince and Ice were asked to come up with two NBA teams with a lot on the line this season. Find out how, and why, the Bucks, Clippers and Nuggets all made the list.

The WNBA playoffs are nearly halfway through the semifinal round and barreling towards the finals. Can the Aces turn it around and threepeat? Can the Sun stay dominant defensively? Who will come out victorious in the end?

Finally, we close the podcast with a conversation that starts with the Chicago Sky firing Teresa Weatherspoon after one season as head coach and ends with an ongoing war between the WNBA players and the media that covers the league.

(00:55) - Knicks & Timberwolves swap all-stars

(16:15) - RIP Dikembe Mutombo

(22:35) - Draymond Green isn't worried

(30:45) - NBA teams with a lot to lose this season

(45:35) - WNBA playoffs

(55:35) - WNBA media vs. players

