Justice Department charges more than 80 people in Puerto Rico gang takedown

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Justice Department has charged more than 80 people in the takedown of a violent Puerto Rican gang, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Thursday during a visit to the island as part of the Trump administration's efforts to highlight its push to tackle violent crime.

Federal prosecutors say the gang known as “Los Baja Deo” for years trafficked fentanyl, cocaine and other illegal drugs from the west coast city of Mayagüez, generating nearly $50 million in proceeds. The group is also responsible for shootings, killings, kidnappings and assaults and the distribution of at least 340 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, Blanche said.

"Our Homeland Security Task Forces around the country are unified and they’re unified to end the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs and transnational criminal organizations around the United States,” the newly confirmed attorney general told reporters from the U.S. attorney's office in San Juan.

Blanche's presence in the U.S. Caribbean territory for the announcement underscores the Trump administration's efforts to put a spotlight on its work tackling cartels and gangs that fuel drug trafficking and violence in communities across the U.S. The Trump administration has dramatically reshaped the Justice Department to make tackling illegal immigration and violent crime a top priority.

“These 81 violent gang members will now face justice and so will any other that try to take their place,” said Héctor Ramírez-Carbó, the acting U.S. attorney for Puerto Rico. “Today, the families of Mayagüez can peacefully enjoy what their communities have to offer without fear of harm.”

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