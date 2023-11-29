JuJu Watkins breaks Lisa Leslie record 6 games into her USC career

JuJu Watkins entered USC with enormous expectations. She is shattering them.

The unanimous No. 1 overall recruit of the Class of 2023 posted the fourth 30-point game of her college career in an 85-44 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday, finishing the game with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting (4-of-7 from 3-point range) with four rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks.

With those four games, Watkins passed WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie for the most 30-point games by a USC freshman in program history. It is at this point we should note Watkins has played six games total in college.

That's nasty, Ju 😤✌️



Now averaging 26.8 points per game, the 6-foot-2 Watkins sits behind only reigning Wooden Award winner Caitlin Clark (29.6 points per game) for the national scoring lead. In three weeks of play, she has won the Pac-12's Freshman of the Week award three times, and is obviously now on track for a fourth straight.

With Watkins' boost, the 6-0 Trojans are currently ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, the program's best ranking in 29 years. The last time they were this high was 1994, which was Leslie's senior year.

Watkins, a Los Angeles native and Sierra Canyon alum who stayed home, opened her career with 32 points in an 83-74 win over No. 16 Ohio State. It will be a while before she gets her next big stage, with four games against unranked non-conference teams in the next month, but the payoff will be big on Dec. 30, when USC faces No. 2 UCLA, followed by games against No. 12 Utah and No. 7 Colorado.