Judge dismisses ex-NYPD commissioner's lawsuit alleging 'systemic corruption' in police department

NEW YORK — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by New York City's former interim police commissioner that accused the previous mayor, Eric Adams, and his top deputies of operating the NYPD as a "criminal enterprise."

The racketeering lawsuit was originally filed in July by Thomas Donlon, a longtime FBI official appointed by Adams to stabilize the scandal-scarred police department.

Instead, Donlon said he encountered “systemic corruption and criminal conduct” enabled by Adams and his allies, who routinely inflated overtime, blocked internal investigations and punished whistleblowers.

In a ruling Wednesday, Judge Denise Cote said the alleged misconduct did not meet the definition of racketeering activity because the lawsuit did not describe the defendants acting with “a common purpose."

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said they were “pleased the court agreed there was no legal basis for this case to continue.” An inquiry to Adams' spokesperson was not returned.

John Scola, an attorney for Donlon, said his client had already appealed the decision.

“Mr. Donlon confronted corruption within the NYPD’s highest ranks and was forced out for refusing to engage in illegal conduct,” Scola said. “We are confident the Second Circuit will allow his claims to proceed.”

Donlon was appointed by Adams following the resignation of the previous police commissioner, Edward Caban, whose phone was seized by federal officials as part of a sprawling probe into the administration.

He served as the interim commissioner for about two months, and was later replaced by Jessica Tisch, who continues to lead the department.

Donlon’s lawsuit was one of several filed by veteran police officials that described a culture of rampant corruption and cronyism within the department under Adams.

In recent weeks, federal prosecutors have also brought multiple bribery cases against former police officials who served under Adams.

