John Metchie III, who missed his rookie season due to leukemia, scores first career TD

Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III returning to play football at all was a great story. Sunday night was just a neat bonus.

Before Metchie's rookie season in 2022, he was diagnosed with leukemia. Metchie said he had thoughts that he might not make it back to play football again. He underwent treatment, recovered and was back for the Texans last season.

Metchie had a slow first season, with 158 yards. He didn't score a touchdown, and didn't have one through nine weeks this season.

He got his first NFL touchdown on Sunday night. All first touchdowns are special, but that one had to have a little extra meaning for Metchie given what he had been through.

Metchie was asked to fill a bigger role in the offense with Nico Collins out with a hamstring injury and Stefon Diggs done for the season with a knee injury. His touchdown was a big one for the Texans, as it gave them a 23-7 lead right before halftime.

But that particular score was more important than just what it meant on the scoreboard for Houston.