Joe Flacco to start for Browns after Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson injuries

Joe Flacco is the new starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, less than two weeks after signing with the team.

The Browns announced Friday that Flacco will start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, per Cleveland.com, confirming what had been expected after the team ruled out rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with a concussion.

The 38-year-old Flacco's last NFL appearance was with the New York Jets last season, starting four games amid a turbulent season in the Meadowlands. He signed with the Browns on Nov. 19, and will now become the team's fourth starting quarterback of the season.

Deshaun Watson began the year as the Browns' starter, but injuries saw Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and veteran backup P.J. Walker both get starts. Watson's season ended for good in Week 9, when he fractured his shoulder in a win over the Baltimore Ravens and required surgery.

Thompson-Robinson stepped in as the starter, but he struggled in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, and left the latter game early with a concussion. He remains in the concussion protocol.

Rather than start Walker again, the Browns went with Flacco, and are already trying to hype him up on social media:

Flacco spent nearly a decade as the Ravens' full-time starter, but has been struggled to find a consistent starting job since a hip injury opened the door for Lamar Jackson to take over in 2018. He landed with the Denver Broncos via trade the next season, but sustained a season-ending neck injury midway through the season and was eventually released.

Flacco spent the next three years as a backup for the Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles, then the Jets again, seeing nine starts along the way with 2,253 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 81.5% passer rating. He remained a free agent this season until the Browns picked him up.

None of that paints an ideal picture for the few people hoping Flacco can be the Browns' savior, but even a halfway competent offense would make the team a legitimate player in the postseason race. Currently holding a 7-4 record, Cleveland ranks 21st in the NFL yards gained and leads the league in turnovers on offense, while ranking first in total defense and seventh in points allowed per game.

The Browns are scheduled to kick off on the road against the Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.