Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks reportedly agree to 5-year, $150 million extension

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension to his rookie contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal came just ahead of the deadline on Monday afternoon.

Johnson's deal is fully guaranteed.

Johnson had a breakout campaign last season with the Hawks, who first selected him with the No. 20 overall pick out of Duke in 2021. He averaged 16 points and 8.7 rebounds, both of which were career highs in what was his first season as a true starter. He shot better than 51% from the field, too.

Johnson will be a key piece for the Hawks this season alongside star Trae Young and fellow big man Clint Capela. The Hawks went just 34-46 under first year head coach Quin Snyder last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Hawks will open their season on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

