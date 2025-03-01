National

Jahmai Mashack's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gives Tennessee 79-76 win over Alabama

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports
Alabama Tennessee Basketball Tennessee fans cheer in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Jahmai Mashack hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 5 Tennessee a 79-76 win over No. 6 Alabama after the Crimson Tide committed a 5-second violation for a turnover when they had an opportunity to win the game.

Alabama had a 76-72 lead with 36 seconds remaining in regulation, but a Chaz Lanier layup followed by two free throws from Mashack tied the game for the Volunteers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

