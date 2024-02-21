The It List: Selena Gomez turns her 'Love On,' 'Summer House' dives headfirst into drama, 2024 SAG Awards set the stage for Oscars showdown

The It List is Yahoo's guide to what's new in pop culture. Each week, we'll be sharing staff recommendations about the latest releases that we can't wait to read, watch, listen to and binge.

What's new this week: Selena Gomez steps back into music with new single "Love On," Summer House Season 8 picks up the pieces and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards stream live on Netflix for the first time.

What to watch

📺 I know what you did last Summer House

When: Summer House Season 8 premieres Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream Feb. 23 on Peacock.

What to know: The time has come to find out what really went down last summer between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. Almost six months after the couple called off their engagement in August 2023 — just three months before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle — fans will get to see what led to the couple's shocking breakup.

Last time the crew was together partying in the Hamptons was Labor Day 2022. Radke had just proposed to Hubbard. Hubbard’s friendship with Danielle Olivera was in shambles. This season, we see a lot of the same familiar faces. In addition to Radke, Hubbard and Olivera, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Gabby Prescod are back in the house-share. There are also some new faces in the group.

The Season 8 trailer shows a lot of what we've come to expect: pool parties, beach hangs, roommate hookups … and a lot of screaming.

We also get glimpses of Radke and Hubbard’s troubles. During a montage of their arguments, Radke says, “I’ll be the bad guy, that’s fine. But she’s blind to the things that have gone on the last year.”

As Cooke famously says, "summer should be fun." But was it? — Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, editorial director

Want to binge Summer House? The previous seven seasons are streaming on Peacock.

📺 Will Trent is back on the case

When: Will Trent Season 2 premieres Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and airs the next day on Hulu and ABC.com. Catch up on Season 1 on Hulu.

What to know: The first season of the ABC series Will Trent stood out last year as a breath of fresh air in a sea of near-identical cop shows. Its sophomore season seems just as promising.

To set the scene: Prior to the events of the show, Will Trent was abandoned at birth and grew up in Atlanta's difficult foster care system, using only his wits — and his complicated relationship with fellow foster kid-turned-homicide detective Angie Polaski — to survive. As an adult, he eventually lands a consulting gig with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, where his keen observations and Southern drawl make up for his eccentric behavior and less-than-stellar bedside manner.

Our quirky lead and his merry band of Atlanta misfits, inspired by the characters in Karin Slaughter's best-selling book series of the same name, have more personality and backstory than we typically see in the average crime drama; there's just as much to unearth about Trent's sometimes-girlfriend Polaski, his work partner Faith Mitchell and his boss Amanda Wagner. Moreover, the weekly cases are dark and Trent's entanglements from his past are even darker, giving the series plenty of room to grow.

Another bright spot is Betty, the adorable chihuahua whom Trent begrudgingly adopts at the start of Season 1. She becomes his unofficial sidekick — and a very fun foil for her tightly wound owner. – Lily Herman, The Yodel newsletter writer

Read more:Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez on his character's "swagger" and what to expect in Season 2.

🎥 Drive-Away Dolls get behind the wheel

When: In theaters Feb. 23

What to know: My favorite new movie of the year so far is Drive-Away Dolls, a road-trip caper with all of the mayhem and charm of classic Coen brothers movies like Raising Arizona or Fargo. This movie is somehow raunchier and less predictable, though.

Margaret Qualley is an instant star as the chaotic Jamie, who embarks on an adventure with her buttoned-up friend Marion (Geraldine Viswanathan) while recovering from a breakup with her scorned girlfriend Sukie (Beanie Feldstein). There are tons of unexpected celebrity cameos, from Matt Damon to Pedro Pascal to Miley Cyrus, who delight but never distract from a truly bonkers plot.

At no point did I expect what was going to happen next, from the script, by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, or the editing (Cooke). Catch it before you see any spoilers. — Kelsey Weekman, internet culture reporter

📺 SAG Awards celebrate TV, film after strike

When: Streaming on Netflix on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

What to know: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) have dominated the supporting actor categories so far this awards season, but lead actor and actress is a tighter race.

Emma Stone (Poor Things) and Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) have a slight edge going into the weekend, and a win at the 30th annual SAG Awards will cement them as Oscars front-runners. The awards show makes its global streaming debut on Netflix.

Read more:See the full list of 2024 SAG Awards nominations.

What to listen to

🎧 Wait until Selena Gomez turns her “Love On”

When: Music streaming services on Feb. 22

What to know: I'm a major fan of Rare Beauty products, but I've been waiting for Miss Gomez to release more music since her last song, "Single Soon," dropped in August 2023.

It felt as if that standalone single — with its Sex and the City reference in the music video — signaled the beginning of a majorly carefree era for the 31-year-old singer-actress; that we'd witnessed our girl really flourish and come into her own.

Gomez's forthcoming single, "Love On," drops on Feb. 22, and if the cover art is any indication, we're in for a fun and flirty pop song with major Parisian flair. — Neia Balao, internet culture reporter

