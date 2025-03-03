Is there a new episode of 'The Bachelor' tonight? Where to watch, plus what you need to know

Grant Ellis' search for love continues tonight with the long-awaited hometown visits! In Season 29, Episode 6 of The Bachelor, Grant is headed to Massachusetts, Wyoming, Illinois and New York to meet his potential partner's loved ones. Along the way, he'll meet up with former Bachelor Joey Graziadei for guidance. The 31-year-old day trader (and former pro basketball player) from Season 21 of The Bachelorette is down to just four contenders for that final rose. The new episode of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC, and you can stream it tomorrow on Hulu. Are you ready to watch? Here's what you need to know about The Bachelor.

How to watch The Bachelor without cable:

Date: Weekly on Mondays

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, DirecTV, Sling and more

Who is The Bachelor 2025?

Grant Ellis is a 31-year-old day trader, former pro basketball player and self-proclaimed "Mama's Boy" from New Jersey. Grant was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Jenn Tran's season.

"As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," according to ABC, and "hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures."

What time do episodes of The Bachelor premiere?

New episodes of The Bachelor air every Monday, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will also stream the following day (Tuesdays) on Hulu.

Where to watch The Bachelor live

Can you watch The Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch The Bachelor live? Where is The Bachelor streaming? Don't worry, we've got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest season of TheBachelor in 2025.

To watch new episodes of The Bachelor live on Monday nights, you'll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as DirecTV, Sling Blue or Hulu's live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of The Bachelor the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Season 29 Bachelor contestants

25 women started this journey with Grant, but only four remain:

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y

