Is it time to panic for Florida State? & Michigan receives their NOA from the NCAA | College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida State's unexpected loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0. They discuss how FSU's offense underwhelmed, and deliberate if there's a shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Also on today's show, Ross provides insight into whether college football scheduling could change and the Big 12's desires to add UConn. They also cover Michigan receiving their NOA, Colorado and Deion Sanders revoking access to local columnist Sean Keeler, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz being suspended for tampering with Cade McNamara.

The show wraps with Wetzel flexing his school pride after a member of the women's soccer team got into a brutal fight with a Rutgers player, and the story of a woman who was evicted for having emotional supper parrots.

(0:48) Florida State loses to Georgia Tech

(8:25) Week 0 becoming Week 1

(12:55) Is it time to panic for Florida State?

(17:31) Michigan receives its NOA

(24:52) Kirk Ferentz suspended

(28:21) Sean Keeler loses access to Colorado

(37:00) UCONN to the Big 12?

(52:47) Where the heck is Lindenwood

(56:14) Rutgers vs UMass soccer fight

(59:37) People's Court: Parrot calamity

