Is the ACC headed for implosion? + Coaches that need a serious run in March Madness

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.

The three then discuss, and also can't believe, the transfer portal in college basketball is going on while March Madness is being played.

Wetzel and Forde breakdown Alabama football getting one of their top prospects back from Iowa who never even played a down for the Hawkeyes. Wetzel and Forde then debate which coaches in March Madness need a good run in the tournament the most. They also debate if watching at a bar or hosting a house party is better for March Madness.

To end the show the three attempt to give their Final Four picks. Wetzel only picks three teams. He then shares a story about a man in Montana getting arrested for making hybrid animals in People's Court.

4:20 - Clemson's lawsuit another sign the ACC could implode?

24:45 - Why the hell is the transfer portal open during March Madness?

28:55 - Alabama gets big prospect back from Iowa

30:53 - Which Blue Blood is on upset alert in the first weekend?

34:55 - Coaches that REALLY need a good March Madness run

46:30 - Would you rather watch March Madness at a Bar or host a house party?

49:45 - The guys make their final four picks (Well Dan sort of does)

59:00 - People's Court: Montana man is making hybrid animals

