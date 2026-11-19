DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans by the U.S. Army to detonate about 5 tons of bomb-making chemicals that have become unusable and might explode if moved have residents in southeast Iowa worried that a cloud of lead dust could cause environmental contamination and health problems.

The detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is set for Friday, and officials recommend that residents of a neighborhood in nearby Middletown begin vacating the area that morning. If they can’t leave their homes, they should stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

“The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground,” an advisory states. “Lead is toxic to humans and animals. The goal of this advisory is to provide the public with actionable information out of an abundance of caution to minimize lead exposure.”

Officials also have released maps showing the potential for lead dust to drift north toward other communities. Some schools in the path of the plume have canceled classes.

Nearly 400 people live in Middletown, but there are thousands more in the track of the plume.

The vibrations from the two blasts will be quick but could break old windows in town. The resulting dust is expected to linger for no more than one hour, depending on wind speed, officials said.

While the Army recommends washing cars and cleaning windowsills and outdoor surfaces, residents have taken to social media to voice concern and question whether that will be enough.

Surrounding communities get late notice

Middletown residents learned in March that the Army needed to dispose of several dozen barrels containing lead azide, after the ammunition plant paused operations as part of a review and the degraded material was discovered.

"The safety of our people and our neighbors is non‑negotiable,” Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse, commander of the plant, said at the time, acknowledging the volatility of the chemical compound used in munitions production.

The Army shared more details during a public meeting in Middletown in October, advising that a detonation was planned for an unspecified date in November. The Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 13 approved an emergency permit, paving the way for Friday's detonation.

That permit required the Army to track the potential air and dust dispersion and notify the public five days in advance, prompting Sunday's notification to communities as far as 100 miles (160 kilometers) away.

Less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast in Mediapolis, city officials were approached about allowing soil, water and air testing late last month. But they only learned of their potential exposure from the planned detonation Sunday, when the map put them dead-center in the dust exposure area.

Mediapolis Community School District announced Tuesday that the “uncontrollable variables” prompted the decision to close school Friday, with no events or sports practices. The public library also is set to close, and the local fire department will hose down playgrounds that could be covered in lead particles.

The EPA will have a command center in Mediapolis to sample the air, soil and water during and after the detonation, according to city officials. But the city will do its own testing as well to try to assure concerned residents.

“This is probably a first for me. I believe it’s a first for a lot of our citizens,” said Deputy City Clerk Amy Stucker. “The biggest issue we’re having is the lack of information.”

Even Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office was first briefed Monday on the public advisory, her office said.

News of the planned blasts also caught the attention of environmental and public health officials in Illinois. They urged the U.S. military to conduct comprehensive sampling in that state following the detonations.

Long-term storage leaves lead azide vulnerable

The barrels of lead azide had been stored at the ammunition plant for more than 20 years in earthen-covered containers, sitting in a bath of ethanol and water to keep the material stable, said Justine Barati, public affairs specialist at the Army Sustainment Command.

During a routine check earlier this year, they found that some of the water had evaporated, causing the lead azide to crystallize. That makes it more sensitive to friction and shock, thus “creating a highly unstable and dangerous situation,” according to an emergency permit approved last week by the EPA.

Moving or relocating it posed an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation, officials said. Barati said that possibility increases in cold weather.

“We’re really concerned about the weather situation,” Barati said on moving forward with Friday’s detonation. “We’re really concerned that it will detonate on its own.”

The Army said it put together a panel of experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with the detonation plan.

The barrels are surrounded above, below and on all sides with concrete, which is buried under soil. Sand barriers are stacked two stories high around the soil.

During the detonation, the soil will be sprayed with water and the air will be misted to try to keep the majority of lead on Army property, Barati said.

Young children are a particular concern for potential exposure

Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a professor at the University of Iowa’s Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, said it is encouraging to see that the Army and the EPA are doing all they can to minimize the dust, but it's still unknown how much will end up in the atmosphere and on surfaces.

Lead is a neurological toxicant that can decrease brain activity and development, especially in young children, O’Shaughnessy said. He is particularly concerned for toddlers who are at the age of putting everything in their mouth.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the contents of the drums using other chemicals were considered. But officials said any plan that involved handling the drums would increase the probability of accidental, fatal detonation.

___

Hill reported from Las Vegas and Montoya Bryan from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.