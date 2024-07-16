Ingrid Andress says she was drunk while singing Home Run Derby national anthem, is going to rehab

Country music artist Ingrid Andress wrote on social media Tuesday that she was drunk while singing the national anthem at MLB's Home Run Derby Monday night and that she's checking herself into rehab.

Ingrid's off-key rendition that led into Monday's Derby immediately became the subject of jokes criticism on social media. The following morning, she posted an apology to MLB and fans on multiple social media platforms, declaring "I was drunk last night."

"I'm not gonna bulls***" y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress wrote. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need.

"That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun."

Andress, 32, is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter. She was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Album and 2021 and for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2023 for her single "Wishful Drinking" alongside Sam Hunt. She's an accomplished songwriter for performers across multiple genres with credits including Charli XCX's pop hit "Boys" and Halestorm's "Conflicted."

Andress' performance Monday was off-key from the open and drew ridicule in and outside Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field.

Omg hamilton just hit a homerun one section over from me!!!!!!! http://myloc.me/WRY — Jessie (@JssHague) May 16, 2009

Andress performed in the midst of promotion for her new song "Colorado 9." She announced the single Monday ahead of her performance alongside a scheduled July 17 show in Nashville and another in Denver on July 24. Links to ticket sales for both shows Monday displayed messages that tickets were not available.

Variety reports that in a letter to fans on Monday announcing the single, Andress wrote that she had suffered from depression since the dissolution of relationships with people involved in her career and that she had recently found peace while returning to her native Colorado.