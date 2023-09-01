IndyCar schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 17 races, including this weekend in Portland

The NTT IndyCar series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all, the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Street Circuit, FloridaMarch 5, noon ETPodium: Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon

PPG 375

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TexasApril 2, noon ETPodium: Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach CaliforniaApril 16, 3 p.m. ETPodium: Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AlabamaApril 30, 3 p.m. ETPodium: Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Will Power

GMR Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseMay 13, 3:30 p.m. ETPodium: Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi

107th Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayMay 28, noon ETPodium: Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Downtown Detroit Street CircuitJune 4, 3 p.m. ETPodium: Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist

Sonsio Grand Prix

Road America, Elkhart Lake, WisconsinJune 18, 1 p.m. ETPodium: Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward

Honda Indy 200

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, OhioJuly 2, 1:30 p.m. ETPodium: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Will Power

Honda Indy Toronto

Exhibition Place Street Circuit, TorontoJuly 16, 1:30 p.m. ETPodium: Christian Lundgaard, Alex Palou, Colton Herta

Hy-Vee Homefront 250

Iowa Speedway, Newton, IowaJuly 22, 3 p.m. ETPodium: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O'Ward

Hy-Vee One-Step 250

Iowa Speedway, Newton, IowaJuly 23, 2 p.m. ETPodium: Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Alex Palou

Music City Grand Prix

Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, TennesseeAugust 6, noon ETPodium: Kyle Kirkwood, Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou

Gallagher Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseAugust 12, 2 p.m. ETPodium: Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Pato O'Ward

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MissouriAugust 27, 3:30 p.m. ETPodium: Scott Dixon, Pato O'Ward, David Malukas

Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway, Portland, OregonSeptember 3, 3 p.m. ET

Grand Prix of Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, CaliforniaSeptember 10, 2:30 p.m. ET