Illinois man gets life sentences for deadly shooting at 2022 July Fourth parade

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — (AP) — The suburban Chicago man who admitted to fatally shooting seven people and wounding dozens of others during a 2022 Independence Day parade was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti handed down seven consecutive sentences of life in prison, as prosecutors requested, for the first-degree murder charges after hearing emotional testimony from survivors and the relatives of those killed in the shooting. She also sentenced Crimo to 50 years on each of the 48 counts of attempted murder to be served consecutively to the seven life sentences.

“This court has absolutely no words that could adequately describe and capture the horror and pain that was inflicted on July 4th,” the judge said. Robert E. Crimo III, 24, “has a complete disregard for human life” and “is irretrievably depraved, permanently incorrigible, irreparably corrupt and beyond any rehabilitation," she said.

The judge briefly paused the sentencing hearing when she received word that Crimo wanted to return to the courtroom. However, his defense attorneys said it was for an unrelated issue and Crimo did not have a statement for the court.

The case has moved slowly, in part because Crimo backed out of a plea deal, fired his public defenders and reversed his decision to represent himself. He signed his name and Donald Trump's when he waived his right to trial. He also changed his plea to guilty last month just moments before opening statements at his trial.

Dozens were wounded in the shooting in the suburb north of Chicago. They ranged in age from their 80s to an 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Rossetti has warned Crimo that the case would proceed without him.

“He’s always known that he was facing life in prison,” said Crimo’s public defender, Gregory Ticsay. “He has spared this community the lengthy trial.”

Survivors and witnesses told the court about how their lives have changed since he killed seven people and hurt dozens more.

Keely Roberts, whose 8-year-old son Cooper Roberts was the youngest victim, called Crimo "cowardly" for not attending Wednesday's hearing.

“You will not hear my grief,” she said. “You are now irrelevant.”

It’s unusual for defendants to skip trial, especially sentencing, but constitutionally they have the right not to attend, said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law. Often in violent cases, defendants will explain themselves or profess innocence before sentencing.

“Certainly in crimes of violence it’s not unusual for a defendant to show some remorse,” Erickson said.

Some survivors called Crimo a “monster” while another cited their faith in forgiving him. Many described feeling empty or facing deep sadness since the shooting. Some no longer attend public gatherings.

Erica Weeder described how she and her husband were injured and helpless on the ground, watching others bleed out. For weeks, there was shrapnel in her body and a bullet lodged in her husband's elbow.

“A mass shooting is like a bomb blast throughout a community,” she said.

Prosecutors argued that Crimo was fully in control of his actions as he fired 83 shots over 40 seconds.

“This was his evil plan. He intended to end the happiness that he saw around him,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

He said that Crimo “sent forth an ocean of pain.”

“He was arrogant," Rinehart said. "He was uncaring. He was smiling. He was laughing. He was ready with a metaphor. He was merciless.”

Prosecutors on Wednesday revealed parts of the trove of evidence prepared for trial, including key parts of Crimo's videotaped confession.

In the interview, which defense attorneys tried to have thrown out, a blank-faced Crimo slumped in a chair with arms crossed. He told officers that he briefly reconsidered the attack because of a problem with the gun. He later fixed the weapon.

“I walked up the stairs, jumped on the roof and opened fire,” he said.

Crimo was calm and cavalier, even laughing and joking, said Brian Bodden, a Highland Park police officer.

Prosecutors recreated the horror of the day in the upscale community of about 30,000 people north of Chicago, showing video and asking witnesses to recount the terrifying aftermath of the attack.

In one video, a marching band played “You’re a Grand Old Flag” before shots were fired. Musicians carrying instruments ran as emergency sirens blared.

Many cried during the testimony, while others put their arms around each other inside the Lake County courtroom.

The seven people killed were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69; and married couple Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35.

Crimo's father, Robert Crimo Jr., a former mayoral candidate, served less than two months in jail on charges in connection with how his son obtained a gun license.

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed to this report from Madison, Wisconsin.

