Hurricane Helene: MLB postpones Mets-Braves games on Wednesday and Thursday, will play doubleheader Monday

MLB is officially postponing two pivotal games between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, one day before Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall.

The league announced Wednesday it would postpone the two games and instead play a doubleheader on Monday, the day after the scheduled end of the regular season and one day before the wild-card round is supposed to begin.

The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET in Atlanta, with the second game starting 40 minutes after the last out of the first game. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the games will only be played if they still have playoff implications.

