How to watch UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington fight card details, start times and more

It's almost time for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington. This weekend, UFC heads to Sin City for the Welterweight championship fight between defending champ Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. Also on the PPV slate is a flyweight championship between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval, two more welterweight bouts and more MMA action.

If you're looking for ways to watch the Edwards vs. Covington fight, know this: UFC 296 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, Edwards v Covington fight card details, how to stream UFC 296 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 296 without cable:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: PPV

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 296 this weekend

How to watch UFC 296 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Dec. 16 for a pay-per-view light heavyweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington UFC fight kicks off in Las Vegas with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)• Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Royval• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov• Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)• Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell• Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher• Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Ariane Lipski

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden• Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida• Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev• Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

