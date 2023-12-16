How to watch today's Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on NFL Network

It's Week 15 in the 2023 NFL season and this weekend, in addition to the jam-packed Sunday football slate, we get a Saturday tripleheader as well. One of those can't miss games? The Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals match-up today at 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals (7-6) are currently favored to win over the Vikings (7-6). Ready to tune into the Minnesota vs. Ohio showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Vikings vs. Bengals game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel:NFL Network

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Vikings vs. Bengals game on?

Sunday afternoon's Vikings vs. Bengals game will air on NFL Network. If you don't have cable or access to NFL Network, here's what we recommend to watch the Vikings vs. Bengals game today:

Where to stream the Vikings vs. Bengals game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: