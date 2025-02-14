How to watch 'The White Lotus' Season 3 as it returns to HBO and heads to Thailand

Are you ready for a vacation? Well, it may not be as relaxing as you envisioned, but it's time for another trip to The White Lotus. This time, Mike White's cast of chaotic characters are headed to Thailand to celebrate lifelong friendships, get some family bonding time, meditate and generally take advantage of the resort's renowned wellness center. This season stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and more (there are reportedly some surprise cameos in store for us, too!). The White Lotus returns this Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on Max.

White Lotus Season 3 release date:

The long-awaited third season of HBO's The White Lotus premieres this Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on Max.

What channel is The White Lotus on?

The White Lotus will air on HBO and stream on HBO's Max.

Where to watch The White Lotus:

The White Lotus Season 3 cast:

Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lalisa Manobal, Lek Patravadi, Natasha Rothwell and Tayme Thapthimthong make up the cast of the newest season of White Lotus.

Who is coming back on The White Lotus Season 3?

Natasha Rothwell will return as Belinda in Season 3 of The White Lotus. While the show is an anthology series, we know all the events in White Lotus's world are interconnected, so it's totally plausible that Belinda would take some time away from Maui in Thailand.

Where is The White Lotus set?

In Season 3, The White Lotus is set in Thailand, following three groups of guests at the luxurious and exclusive resort.

The White Lotus Season 3 episodes:

Season 3 of The White Lotus will have eight episodes. That’s two more than Season 1 and one more episode than Season 2!

The White Lotus Season 3 release schedule:

February 16, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1

February 23, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 2

March 2, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3

March 9, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 4

March 16, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5

March 23, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6

March 30, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7

April 6, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 8

Do I need to watch The White Lotus Seasons 1-2?

While we recommend watching the award-winning first and second seasons of The White Lotus, because the show is an anthology series, you really don't need to have seen the first two seasons to enjoy The White Lotus Season 3.

