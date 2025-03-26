How to watch Seth Rogen's new show, 'The Studio,' plus a full rundown of the star-studded guest list

People love a good workplace comedy (or high stakes drama à la Industry and Succession). With Apple TV+'s newest venture, The Studio, it appears audiences will be getting both. The Studio stars Seth Rogen as the head of an embattled movie studio, where he struggles to hang on to his love of movies while fighting with high-powered execs and temperamental creatives. The new series has been dubbed "a Hilarious Love-Hate Letter to Hollywood" and boasts a ridiculously stacked cast, including Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Here's what you need to know about streaming The Studio.

When does The Studio come out?

The Studio premieres Wednesday, Mar. 26 on Apple TV+. The first two episodes will become available on the platform on Wednesday, with one episode a week dropping every Wednesday after that through May 21, 2025.

Seth Rogen's new show will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

What is The Studio about?

The Studio follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the new head of a movie studio struggling with its public image and future. As he juggles emotional creatives and stressed out business execs, Matt fears he's been hired to captain a sinking ship.

The Studio cast:

Seth Rogen stars in the series alongside Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins will appear as recurring guest stars.

The Studio guest stars:

On top of a star-studded core cast, The Studio will feature plenty of cameos and larger guest appearances from some familiar faces. Here's the full list of guest stars on The Studio:

Aaron Sorkin

Adam Scott

Anthony Mackie

Antony Starr

Arthur Keng

Bill Watterson

Bryan Cranston

Charli D’Amelio

Charlize Theron

Chris Gann

Courtney Pauroso

Dan Black

Dave Franco

David Krumholtz

Derek Wilson

Devon Bostick

Dewayne Perkins

Erin Moriarty

Greta Lee

Ice Cube

Jean Smart

Jen Statsky

Jessica Clements

Jessica St. Clair

Johnny Knoxville

Josh Hutcherson

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Kit Hoover

Larry Brown

Lil Rel Howery

Lisa Gilroy

Lucia Aniello

Martin Scorsese

Matt Belloni

Nicholas Stoller

Olivia Wilde

Owen Kline

Parker Finn

Paul Dano

Paul W. Downs

Peter Berg

Quinta Brunson

Ramy Youssef

Rebecca Hall

Rhea Perlman

Ron Howard

Sarah Polley

Steve Buscemi

Sugar Lyn Beard

Ted Sarandos

Thomas Barbusca

Trevor Tordjman

Zac Efron

Zack Snyder

Ziwe

Zoë Kravitz