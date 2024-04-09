How to watch the new Brandy Melville documentary: 'Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion'

If you were a teen in the 2010s — or just someone who knew a teen in the 2010s — there's a new documentary dropping on HBO's Max tonight that you may want to watch. Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion is bringing viewers a deep dive into the rise and fall of Brandy Melville, the infamous "One Size Fits Most," ultra-Instagrammable clothing brand that blew up in the same era as Tumblr, the grunge aesthetic, flower crowns, Lana Del Rey and Arctic Monkeys. The documentary features interviews with former Brandy Melville employees and executives, investigative journalist Kate Taylor, and former Teen Vogue fashion editor Alyssa Hardy. It will also take a wider look at the fast fashion industry. Are you ready to watch Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion? Here's everything you need to know, from how to watch it live, to what time it'll be streaming on Max.

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion trailer

When does the Brandy Melville documentary come out?

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion premieres Tuesday, Apr. 9 (tonight!)

What time does Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion come out?

The new Brandy Melville doc airs tonight at 9 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream live on HBO’s Max.

How to watch Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion:

Does Max have a free trial?

While the HBO streaming platform does not offer a free trial period, you can still try the platform out for free by signing up for it through another streaming service, like with a live TV streaming package such as DirecTV Stream. Right now, when you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can get 3 months free of HBO's Max (plus Paramount+, Starz, and Cinemax) — and that's after the free trial period is over.

That being said, a DirecTV subscription is a lot pricier than a basic Max subscription, so unless you’re in the market for a free trial, we recommend signing up for Max directly.

What is Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion about?

The documentary charts the rise, and eventual fall of the 2010’s Tumblr-era darling clothing brand, Brandy Melville. Notorious for its “one size fits most” basics, like gray sweaters, sweatpants and plain white crop tops, Brandy Melville had a highly curated aesthetic both online and in-store, employing primarily teenage girls who were frequently featured on the brand’s social media pages, modeling the clothes.

The documentary dives into what was going on behind the scenes of the brand’s beachy, whitewashed facade, from the toxic work environment to the brand’s contribution to the fast fashion industry.

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion is directed by Eva Orner and produced by Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn and Eva Orner.