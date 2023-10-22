How to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game this afternoon on CBS

It's Week 7 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including this afternoon's LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The Chargers head into the weekend looking to make a comeback after their loss to the Cowboys. The Chiefs are 5-1, but the Chargers have been known to do well at Arrowhead Stadium, beating the Chiefs on their own home turf in two of their last three games together. The Chargers vs. Chiefs game will air on CBS today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Los Angeles vs. Kansas City showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the LA Chargers vs. KC Chiefs game on?

Sunday afternoon's Chargers at Chiefs game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Chargers vs. Chiefs game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: