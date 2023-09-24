How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon on Fox

It's Week 3 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs game this afternoon on Fox. The Chicago Bears will be looking to bounce back after a brutal start to the season, most recently losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears at Chiefs game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Chicago vs. Kansas City showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game:

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs game on?

Sunday afternoon's Bears at Chiefs game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Bears vs. Chiefs game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: