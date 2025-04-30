How to watch 'Another Simple Favor' as Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return: release date, where to stream and more

Seven years ago, audiences were gripped by A Simple Favor, the twisted tale of mommy-blogger-turned-detective Stephanie Smothers and her fraught, frenemy relationship with Emily Nelson (and Emily's husband). Now, after some time behind bars, Emily is back to ask Another Simple Favor from Stephanie — will she be her maid of honor?

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return for the sequel, which finds its leading ladies reunited in Capri, Italy for Emily's impending wedding (and certainly somebody's impending demise). Henry Goulding also returns to the cast, alongside Allison Janney, Aparna Nancherla and Andrew Rannells. Unlike the first film in the franchise, Another Simple Favor will head straight to streaming on May 1. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Another Simple Favor.

Another Simple Favor trailer:

When does A Simple Favor 2 come out?

A Simple Favor 2, actually titled Another Simple Favor, premieres Thursday, May 1.

Another Simple Favor streaming:

The sequel to A Simple Favor will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Another Simple Favor:

Another Simple Favor cast:

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and Henry Goulding will all reprise their roles in the sequel to A Simple Favor.

Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack also return, alongside newcomers Allison Janney, Alex Newell, Michele Morrone, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine and Ian Ho.

A Simple Favor plot recap:

Based on the book by Darcey Bell, A Simple Favor follows widowed mommy-blogger Stephanie Smothers, who befriends the intimidating and elusive Emily Nelson when their sons ask for a playdate. The pair quickly become close and begin swapping secrets. One day, Emily asks Stephanie for a simple favor, to watch her son after school. But Emily never comes to pick him up, and instead is suspected to be missing.

Her new friend's disappearance leads Stephanie to begin her own investigation, sending her on a treacherous and shocking journey into Emily's past. Looking for a full A Simple Favor recap? Yahoo Movies has you covered.

Where to watch A Simple Favor:

The first film of this two-movie franchise can be found on Netflix. You can also rent or buy it via Amazon Prime Video and other VOD platforms.