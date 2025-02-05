How to buy tickets for the Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour

It's a big year for Abel Tesfaye, the artist better known as The Weeknd. He just released his 6th studio album album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, to critical acclaim, and he'll be making his feature film debut alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in an accompanying film of the same name, which is set for a May 16 theatrical release. And on top of all that, he'll be heading out on a major stadium tour starting on May 9. The tour will also feature supporting acts Playboi Carti and Mike Dean, and tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting this week. Most venues are offering presale tickets starting on Thursday, Feb. 6, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7.

Here's everything you need to know about how to see The Weeknd in person during his After Hours Til Dawn 2025 tour.

When is the After Hours Til Dawn tour?

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn tour will begin on May 9 in Phoenix, AZ and will run through Sept. 3.

Who is performing at the After Hours Til Dawn Tour?

The Weeknd will be joined by Playboi Carti and Mike Dean on his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

When do tickets for the Weeknd's tour go on sale?

The Artist presale window for tickets to the Weeknd's 2025 tour are currently closed, but most venues will open for presale on Feb. 6 for CashApp presale, VIP presale, LiveNation presale, and Radio/Venue presale. (Check Ticketmaster for exact timing of presale availability as they vary by venue.) Not eligible for presale? Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 or 11 a.m. ET depending on the venue.

The Weeknd 2025 tour tickets cost:

Right now tickets are still just on presale, which may not reflect the general sale ticket prices for The Weeknd's upcoming tour. But tickets are already available for resale on trusted third party vendors like StubHub starting at $70.

Where is the Weeknd touring in 2025:

The Weeknd will be coming to 24 cities on his 2025 tour, including U.S. cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The tour will also feature several Canadian dates in Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto.

The Weeknd 2025 Tour Dates:

05/09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/24/25 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

05/30/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

05/31/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/05/25 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

06/06/25 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

06/10/25 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/14/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

06/21/25 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/25/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

06/26/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

06/28/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

07/0525 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

07/08/25 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium

07/12/25 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

07/15/25 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

07/19/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

07/24/25 – Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

07/27/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/28/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/30/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/02/25 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

08/07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/12/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

08/15/25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/21/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/24/25 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/27/25 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/30/25 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/03/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Watch the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow

While you wait for the Weeknd's upcoming tour, you can check out the trailer to Hurry Up Tomorrow, arriving to theaters in May.