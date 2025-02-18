How to buy tickets for Patti Smith's 'Horses' Tour

Singer Patti Smith's 1975 album Horses has been hailed as a masterpiece, revered by critics, fans and musicians alike. In honor of the album's 50th anniversary, Smith is hitting the road for a tour across the U.S., the U.K. and Europe where she'll play Horses in full. Joining Smith on tour are two members of the original band that performed on the album, guitarist Lenny Kaye and drummer Jay Dee Daugherty. Keyboard and bass player Tony Shanahan, who has been a longtime member of Smith's band, will also be joining.

Smith will perform shows in London, Dublin, Madrid, Bergamo, Brussels, Oslo and Paris this October before arriving stateside. Her US tour will feature stops in Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington DC and Philadelphia. While several of the dates are already sold out, here's everything you need to know about how to find what tickets are left and see Patti Smith perform on her summer 2025 tour.

When is the Patti Smith "Horses" tour?

Patti Smith will be touring across Europe and the U.S. in October and November 2025.

Who is performing at the "Horses" Tour?

When do tickets for Patti Smith's "Horses" tour go on sale?

Tickets for the "Horses" tour went on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 14.

Patti Smith 2025 tour tickets cost:

Tickets for Patti Smith's tour start at $65. While many venues are currently sold out, Smith is encouraging fans to use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to purchase tickets for resale to avoid inflated prices. However, tickets for the "Horses" tour dates can still be found on reliable third-party sites like StubHub starting at $84.

Where is Patti Smith touring in 2025:

Patti Smith will be performing her Horses 50th Anniversary tour in London, Dublin, Madrid, Bergamo, Brussels, Oslo and Paris this October before arriving stateside, where she will make stops in Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington DC and Philadelphia. A full list of tour dates is below.

Patti Smith 2025 Tour Dates:

Oct. 6 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Oct. 8 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Real

Oct. 10 – Bergamo, Italy @ ChorusLife Arena

Oct. 12 – London, U.K. @ London Palladium

Oct. 13 – London, U.K. @ London Palladium

Oct. 15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale

Oct. 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale

Oct. 18 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Oct. 20 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

Oct. 21 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

Nov. 10 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

Nov. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

Nov. 17 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 21 – New York, N.Y. @ The Beacon Theatre

Nov. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ The Beacon Theatre

Nov. 24 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 28 – Washington D.C., The Anthem

Nov. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met